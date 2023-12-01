JIM SPENCE: The Championship traits Dundee United must show fans they still possess after cup mishaps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: The Championship traits Dundee United must show fans they still possess after cup mishaps

Losing back-to-back cup matches to lower league opposition has some United fans worried.

Nervous Dundee United players watch as the Tangerines lose on penalties
Nervous Dundee United players watch as the Tangerines lose on penalties at Queen of the South. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

I said recently, with Dundee United going well in the Championship, that Jim Goodwin is long enough in the tooth to know football has a habit of delivering nasty surprises.

So it proved with the Tangerines being tossed out of two cup competitions in succession by third tier sides.

They now need to reassure fans that they’re not off the boil and can retain their fine league form.

The Scottish Cup defeat at Queen of the South is more damaging to income and status than the loss at Falkirk in the SPFL Trust Trophy, but both upsets are hurtful to a club of United’s stature.

Queen of the South players celebrate their victory over Dundee United
Delirious Queens players celebrate after Mathew Cudjoe’s decisive missed penalty. Image: SNS

With Raith Rovers on their heels in the Championship, Jim Goodwin’s side must redouble their efforts, tighten their defence and sharpen up in front of goal to maintain their title push.

Eyes on the prize must be the watchword and, disappointing though the cup exits are, promotion is still the be-all and end-all this season.

A cup run would have been nice, but it would have provided little in the way of consolation if it had come at the expense of injuries, suspensions and another season in the second tier.

St Johnstone’s biggest requirement in the January transfer window is a striker.

Craig Levein has a fluent, hard-working midfield and a decent back line, which has conceded fewer goals than five other Premiership sides, but, as the most impoverished scorers in the Premiership, with just eight goals to their name and Nicky Clark out injured, his side needs someone who can regularly ripple the onion bag.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

Levein will be using all his contacts in the game to locate the quality needed up front.

There have been suggestions that he might need to move a couple of players out to get new faces in, but if he can’t persuade players to go – and it’s often easier said than done – then the board will need to sanction some unbudgeted outlay to ensure the best possible chance of climbing the table to safety.

Those running football seem determined to ruin the game.

VAR has already robbed fans of the spontaneity of celebration with the interminable wait to see whether or not a goal has been given.

The same excruciating deliberation to judge whether someone’s arm is a hundredth of a millimetre offside is also driving fans demented.

Now the authorities are looking at introducing a sin bin, like rugby or ice hockey.

Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
Dundee’s Josh Mulligan was sent off against Kilmarnock only for an “independent review panel” to deem the decision, which was subject to a VAR check,  an officiating error. Image: SNS

I’m not actually against the concept; in many ways think it would be a good way to deal with those fouls which aren’t dangerous or reckless enough to see an ordering off, but impede or interrupt an opponent’s progress. Rocky Bushiri’s foul on Owen Beck at Dens Park last week would’ve been a perfect scenario for a 10-minute sit out.

The tackle probably failed to meet the red card threshold, but crudely halted a terrific run from Beck, who’d sailed past three opponents only to be upended, denying him a clear run on goal.

But between VAR holding up play and adding to the game’s duration, a sin bin just adds another layer of bureaucracy to a game which is already becoming too unwieldy for officials to manage

