Jim Goodwin explains Tony Watt and Craig Sibbald absences for Luton Town draw

Watt and Sibbald were not in the Tangerines' squad against the English Championship outfit.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin was satisfied with Dundee United's workout
United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: Shutterstock.

Jim Goodwin has explained Tony Watt’s absence from the Dundee United match-day squad to face Luton Town on Friday night.

The Tannadice vice-captain has been a bit-part player in the opening weeks of the campaign, making just three substitute appearances in the Premier Sports Cup group phase totaling 73 minutes.

With United chasing goals against Buckie Thistle last Tuesday evening, Goodwin opted to keep Watt on the bench and deployed teenage duo Brandon Forbes and Owen Stirton.

And the arrival of Jort van der Sande appears to have knocked the former Celtic, Hearts and Scotland forward further down the pecking order, with Watt nowhere to be seen for the visit of the Hatters.

Goodwin explained that he felt a training session at the club’s St Andrews training base would be more beneficial for Watt than another cameo from the bench.

Tony Watt remained on the bench for Dundee United despite the overwhelming need for goals
Tony Watt remained on the bench for United despite the overwhelming need for goals against Buckie. Image: SNS

“We decided not to put Tony into the squad due to the fact we have all these new players, and we need them to get minutes,” said the Tannadice boss.

“We are also excited by a number of our younger prospects like Brandon (Forbes).

“I couldn’t even get big Owen Stirton on to the bench on Friday.

“So, I didn’t want to be bringing Tony (Watt) on for 10-15 minutes at the end. We felt it was better for him to get a really good training session in his legs at St Andrews.

“That’s what we opted for.”

Safefty-first with Sibbald

Craig Sibbald, who has captained United throughout the Premier Sports Cup group phase due to Watt’s reduced role and injury to Ross Docherty, was another notable absentee for the 2-2 draw with Luton.

And Goodwin confirmed that he was taking a safety-first approach with the crucial midfielder, given he has played every competitive minute of the campaign to date – and been asked to fulfil an all-action role in the engine room.

Craig Sibbald was given a well-earned rest on Friday night
Sibbald was given a well-earned rest on Friday night. Image: SNS

“With Sibbs, it was just a little bit of fatigue and us being cautious – purely because of the number of minutes he has played in the Premier Sports Cup,” continued Goodwin.

“We didn’t feel he needed the game. Whereas Richard (Odada), David Babunski, Vicko (Sevelj) and (Lewis) O’Donnell were the men we needed for the game.

“It’s just a precaution, and Doc (Ross Docherty) is getting closer too.”

Conversation