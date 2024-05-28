Kevin Holt becomes latest Dundee United star to sign up for tilt at Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kevin Holt becomes latest Dundee United star to sign up for tilt at Premiership

The defender has signed a new deal at Tannadice after helping the club win promotion.

By Sean Hamilton
Kevin Holt has signed an extended contract with Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC
Kevin Holt has signed an extended contract with Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC

Kevin Holt has become the latest Dundee United star to sign up for a tilt at the Premiership.

The centre-half played a crucial role in the Tangerines’ promotion-winning season, making 38 appearances and scoring eight goals.

The 31-year-old made up one half of effective central defensive partnerships with both Declan Gallagher and Ross Graham at varying points of the season.

Now he has been rewarded for his Championship displays with an extended contract, keeping him at the club until summer 2025.

After joining Craig Sibbald and Louis Moult in committing to the Tanginerines, Holt told their website: “I’m delighted to get this over the line. I had a great season last year and I’m excited to try and build on that in the Premiership.

Kevin Holt will look to continue where he left off with Dundee United at the end of last season. Image: Dundee United FC

“It’s a great changing room, with a brilliant coaching staff and there’s a feel-good factor around the place just now – these things made it an easy decision.

“It was really important for me to get back on the pitch before the end of the season and to do that on a special night for the club was unforgettable. I feel fully fit now and I just can’t wait to get back up and running after the summer!”

United boss Jim Goodwin couldn’t hide his delight at securing Holt for next season, saying: “Kevin had exactly the desired impact upon his arrival at the club, leading by example on the park and nurturing the younger players in the dressing room.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin sports his medal
Jim Goodwin sports his Championship winners medal. Image: Shutterstock.

“He was one of several senior figures who could easily have received the captain’s armband last summer

“His defensive record throughout 2023/24; 15 clean sheets in 30 league appearances, speaks volumes about his importance to the side and retaining continuity in the backline will be hugely beneficial.

“With a wealth of Premiership experience under his belt, Kevin will continue to be a key figure around Tannadice next season.”

