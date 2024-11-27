A new voice for Stirling: How The Courier’s local team is striving to make a difference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A new voice for Stirling: How The Courier’s local team is striving to make a difference

You've read their news stories, now meet the two journalists covering all things Stirling for The Courier.

By The Courier Team
Isla Glen and Alex Watson are supported by The Courier's wider news team to deliver the news that matters to Stirling and Stirlingshire
Isla Glen couldn’t be better suited to the role of Stirling reporter.

A former editor of the University of Stirling’s student newspaper, Brig, she spent four years getting to grips with and reporting on the issues that matter to those living in the city and across Stirlingshire.

Graduating in 2023 with a journalism degree, Isla was offered a reporter role with The Courier, following a hugely successful internship.

After a year of hands-on learning and skill-sharpening, guided by The Courier’s experienced staff of journalists and editors, Isla was more than ready for her next challenge – and it just so happened to be waiting for her back in her favourite city.

Stirling reporter Isla Glen is a former editor of the University of Stirling’s student newspaper, Brig. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

As a Stirling resident herself, you might well spot Isla out walking in Cambuskenneth or Aberfoyle, paddleboarding in the Trossachs, or grabbing her ‘usual’ with colleague Alex at HBW Coffee on Barnton Street – when she isn’t chasing leads, of course.

Though born and raised in the Borders, the Stirling area is where Isla says she feels most at home.

This is evident in her broad knowledge of the place and its people, in her enthusiasm for the future prosperity of Stirling and Stirlingshire, in her determination to hold local leaders to account for the good of the area.

The Courier’s Stirling team. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Isla works alongside The Courier’s Stirling editor, Alex Watson.

After 10 years (in the blink of an eye, she says) working in Scottish journalism – most recently with The Press and Journal in the north – Alex is also experiencing a homecoming of sorts.

Growing up in Linlithgow, West Lothian, with beloved grandparents living in the Forth Valley, she spent much of her childhood in and around Stirling.

She has fond memories of visiting the castle, Bannockburn and – most exciting of all – the pot-bellied pigs at Blair Drummond Safari Park.

Alex’s grandad, a talented joiner, was one of the tradesmen responsible for fitting out Stirling University’s campus in its early years, during the late-1960s and early-1970s.

Despite knowing Stirlingshire well, she continues to be blown away by its natural beauty and rich heritage on a daily basis.

Stirling editor Alex Watson has fond childhood memories of Blair Drummond Safari Park and its pot-bellied pigs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

What have we been reporting on in and around Stirling?

While it is important to Isla and Alex to report on current events as they happen in the Stirling area, a vital part of The Courier’s local coverage is examining ongoing key issues that matter to residents.

That’s why, on the same weekend as sharing photos from the heart of Stirling’s first Pride celebration, we also published an in-depth explainer about the shock demolition of the Christie Clock, one year on.

That’s why we spend time thoroughly investigating claims from unhappy customers of Wolfcraig Distillers who had spent up to £6,000 each on whisky casks.

All that currently remains of Stirling’s beloved Christie Clock in the city centre. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

And that’s why we are committed to giving the public easy access to all the Stirling Council developments they should know about, whether that’s by-election vote counts or planning applications.

But there’s plenty of room for fun, adventure and curiosity, too.

We want to champion local businesses old and new, from cherished record shop Europa Music to the eagerly-awaited Piotsa Pizza restaurant.

A peek inside Stirling institution, Europa Music. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

We want to show our readers their hometown like they’ve never seen it before – for example, by giving them a peek at the medieval bastion hidden under the Thistles shopping centre.

We understand that the people who live, learn, work and play across Stirlingshire know it best, which is why we choose to showcase its city, towns and villages through the eyes of locals.

From Dunblane and Bridge of Allan to Buchlyvie and Balfron, every community is unique, and we strive to serve each one as best we can.

If you’re keen to help us do that, please don’t hesitate to get in touch – we would love to hear from you.

  • Email us at alex.watson@dcthomson.co.uk or isla.glen@dcthomson.co.uk

For all of our Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

