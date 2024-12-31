Angus Planning Ahead: 10 planning application hits and misses of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: 10 planning application hits and misses of 2024

A round-up of Angus planning applications which provided some of the biggest local talking points in the past 12 months, with some set for completion in 2025.

By Graham Brown
A major new play zone could be built at Brechin Castle Centre in 2025. Image: Brechin Castle Centre/Greenspan
A major new play zone could be built at Brechin Castle Centre in 2025. Image: Brechin Castle Centre/Greenspan

Every week The Courier reveals the twists and turns of planning applications and approvals in Angus.

And our round-up articles have been a huge hit with readers.

This is a look at the planning issues that provided some of the biggest local talking points in 2024.

1. Duntrune Crematorium

In August, the council’s planning review body granted Friockheim farmer Guthrie Batchelor permission for a £4.5 million crematorium on the border with Dundee.

Plans for the Duntrune site were first lodged back in 2021.

The latest approval was the second time the application had been decided by planning appeal committee councillors.

It previously had to be re-considered by Angus Council after an objector’s successful Court of Session challenge to a previous decision.

The application is now due to return to Scotland’s highest civil court again. The same objector is seeking another review of the case.

It’s unlikely work on the crematorium will begin in early 2025.

2. Carmyllie crematorium

Another crematorium bid for farmland near Carmyllie Hall was rejected at appeal in November.

Myreside Farms wanted to build the 125-mourner facility beside the B961 Monikie to Friockheim road.

Carmyllie Hall crematorium planning proposal.
The new crematorium would have been located on the B961 north east of Carmyllie Hall (right). Image: Google

But it was blocked on grounds including road safety.

It remains to be seen if the applicant will continue to pursue the application.

3. Cotton of Lownie solar farm

Local campaigners ended the year by claiming victory in their fight against a solar farm near Forfar.

The 30MW Cotton of Lownie scheme would have been used to power Laird’s concrete block plant a few miles away.

Cotton of Lownie solar farm appeal fails.
Residents living around Lownie fought the solar farm scheme. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Angus Council refused the scheme on the grounds it would cause “significant harm” to the area.

In November, the decision was upheld by the Scottish Government.

The ruling said the green energy benefit would have been outweighed by the scheme’s visual impact from miles away.

4. Angus ‘super-pylons’ and Tealing substation

Rural communities face a major challenge in 2025 if they are to halt – or alter – the direction of a major electricity scheme.

SSEN’s planned line of 400kV overhead pylons – around 60 metres tall – would run through the county. The Scottish Government has the final say on that major project.

Tealing electricity substation.
There is already a major electricity substation at Tealing. Image: SSEN Transmission

But Angus Council will also have a part to play in determining a key part of the infrastructure.

It is the Emmock substation, which is earmarked for 200 acres of Angus farmland a few miles north of Dundee.

Consultation on that element is open until the end of January and a many objections have already been submitted.

5. Forfar housing

Will 2025 be the year a masterplan for the next expansion of Forfar is finally approved?

Developers Muir and Scotia have joined forces to create a joint masterplan for hundreds of new homes at Westfield.

Community consultations took place during 2024.

Westfield housing site in Forfar.
Development would be centred on greenfield land beside existing housing at Westfield. Image: Google

The blueprint could come forward soon.

Key considerations will include the number of homes, design layout and access arrangements. The future of the Lochlands junction on the Forfar bypass is likely to feature.

However, there will be no expansion north at Turfbeg in the near future. In October, Guild Homes lost a three-year fight to extend its Strathmore Fields development.

6. Links Park project

One of the most exciting developments in decades at the home of Montrose FC is due to kick-off in 2025.

Montrose Community Trust’s Gable End project will create a new hub at the entrance to the football ground.

Montrose Community Trust Gable End project.
Montrose Community Trust hopes the Gable End project will open in late 2025. Image: Crawford Architecture

It will incorporate community meeting space, a sensory viewing area for fans and a dedicated dementia centre.

The trust hopes it will boost their reach by more than a third.

7. Glen Clova Hotel function suite

In July, Glen Clova Hotel was granted permission for a 170-person wedding function suite at the popular venue.

Its owners hope the barn-style addition will double wedding bookings.

And Angus Council bosses welcomed the expansion as a boost to the area’s year-round appeal.

The historic hotel sits just inside the southern boundary of Cairngorms National Park.

How the Clova Hotel barn extension would look.
How the new Clova Hotel function suite will look. Image: Voigt Architects

It already offers weddings in the main hotel, and had bunkhouse and holiday lodge accommodation.

Couples often marry in Clova kirk, which sits close by. It was kept open by a community trust after being closed some years ago.

It is hoped the new function suite will open in spring 2025.

8. Brechin play castle

One of the most popular garden centres in Tayside revealed plans for a major children’s attraction.

Brechin Castle Centre, beside the A90, aims to create a play castle within its 70-acre grounds.

Brechin Castle Centre playpark plan.
A new adventure area is being lined up for young visitors. Image: Greenspan/Brechin Castle Centre

It would feature turrets, walkways, rope bridges and slides.

The application is still to be decided. But, if approved, the new play castle could be ready to welcome its first young warriors in summer 2025.

9. Montrose sports hub

2025 will see the wraps come off Union Park community sports hub in Montrose.

The building is rapidly taking shape at the home of Montrose Rugby Club on Whinfield Road.

In August, permission was granted for the Union Park Community Sports Club building.

Montrose community sports hub.
The new sports hub taking shape at Union Park. Image: Supplied

It will have changing rooms, toilets, a medical room, kitchen facilities and plant room.

There will also be multi-purpose spaces and a west-facing veranda to watch cricket and rugby.

Sports club trustees hope other community groups will make full use of its facilities during the week.

Money from the Seagreen offshore windfarm community fund has helped build the new facility.

10. Glamping galore

A flurry of farm diversification projects to create glamping and holiday pods have come forward in Angus.

All have been designed to give visitors the chance to enjoy the area’s stunning natural beauty.

They include approved projects at Hilton of Guthrie, where four pods will each have their own sauna.

Hilton of Guthrie glamping pods.
How the Hilton of Guthrie glamping pods will look. Image: Glampitect

A development of six pods and yurts was given the go ahead for a site near Monikie and Crombie country parks.

Others in the pipeline include a two-chalet development near Eassie.

Remember to keep an eye on our weekly Planning Ahead series for details of applications submitted to Angus Council.

