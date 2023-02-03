The cult of John Frederiksen: How 6’8″ striker made HUGE impression despite short stint at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The cult of John Frederiksen: How 6’8″ striker made HUGE impression despite short stint at Raith Rovers

By Craig Cairns
February 3 2023, 5.00pm Updated: February 3 2023, 5.35pm
John Frederiksen spent just four months at Raith Rovers. Images: Raith TV and SNS.
John Frederiksen spent just four months at Raith Rovers. Images: Raith TV and SNS.

John Frederiksen is the definition of a cult hero.

He came from abroad after a protracted visa process with an eye-catching backstory and played only a handful of games before leaving – yet still managed to fire Rovers into a semi-final along the way.

Now he’s gone after the club confirmed ahead of Tuesday night’s transfer deadline that he’d been released by mutual consent.

At 6’8 he was destined to be continually referred to by his height and, inevitably, “Big John” became his nickname rather than “The Helicopter” given to him previously.

His height was rarely used, sadly.

In a defensive sense at set-pieces, yes, and the odd flick-on but there was never the chaos in the opposition box you’d expect from a striker of such stature.

It was disappointing, especially when delay after delay – due to additional paperwork required after Britain left the EU – kept pushing his debut back.

Few opportunities

Alarm bells were ringing during the 1-0 win at Arbroath when he failed to dominate Ricky Little – on the shorter side for a centre-back – in the air before being replaced in the second half with a slight hamstring issue.

Frederiksen in action versus Arbroath. Image: SNS.

He never recovered, really. Other than his heroics in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final.

His final swansong. And he only got his chance because they were down to the bare bones.

With just 13 available outfield players, Frederiksen started up front in a much-changed Raith side which had just two outfielders on the bench.

He scored the only goal of the game against a Queen’s Park side that had also made a number of changes.

Big John dedicated his goal to the Rovers support that night, who had continued to back him despite rarely being seen before then.

He was used for a minute here and there between October – the month he signed – and his start at Queen’s Park in January and did not play more than 13 minutes in a single match.

John Frederiksen’s appearances for Rover. Images: Transfermarkt.

Moving to another club can be difficult, having to move your life over to a new country can be extremely difficult and only having a few months to settle after little football in recent times is nigh-on impossible.

Whatever the reasons for Frederiksen falling out of favour, it was clear that he wasn’t flavour of the month during back-to-back home draws versus Arbroath and Morton in December.

He looked on from the bench as an unused sub in both while Rovers chased a goal.

Tempered praise

Manager Ian Murray did praise his striker after his goal in the quarter-final but still caveated it with constructive criticism – revealing that it had been made clear to the striker that more was needed.

A buzzing Frederiksen seemed to brush off those concerns and slightly contradict his manager’s account.

The Faroese had almost doubled his tally that night with a spectacular effort from around the centre circle.

Frederiksen almost scores again:

Days later the 27-year-old was back in the manager’s bad books, trying to recreate his spectacular long-distance effort as a second-half substitute away at Cove Rangers.

Rovers led 2-1 in injury-time and the home side were able to launch one last attack that they won a corner and scored from.

Frederkisen’s effort versus Cove:

Murray’s comments after the match appeared to signal that the end was nigh for John Frederiksen at Raith Rovers.

Mutual parting

Frederiksen was released by mutual consent on transfer deadline day and the parties went their separate ways amicably.

Murray this week told Courier Sport that the pair sat down for a chat on Tuesday.

Now the manager is happy to go with his leaner squad for the run-in but could dip back into the loan market this month if needed.

Big John and the fans will always have the goal versus Queen’s Park, which he dedicated to the supporters, who continued to cheer his every move even when the backing from his manager was clearly lacking.

Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Though he will now not even be able to watch on forlornly from the bench as his now-former side lines up in that semi-final on Wednesday.

