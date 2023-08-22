Jim Goodwin on Mathew Cudjoe contract latest as Dundee United boss sounds one note of caution

Dundee United continue to have positive dialogue with Mathew Cudjoe ahead of his deal expiring next summer, according to manager Jim Goodwin.

Cudjoe, 19, has been a shining light for the Tangerines at the start of the season, notching three goal contributions — finding the net twice and teeing up another — in two Championship games.

He was also a stand-out during United’s failed Viaplay Cup campaign.

We are having good discussions with Matthew and his agent. Jim Goodwin

Cudjoe is one of several first-team players of of contract next summer and, in the fullness of time, the Terrors are keen to get his future tied up.

However, Goodwin has emphasised that the Ghanaian’s early promise has been a relatively brief showcase ahead of a long season.

“Cudjoe has been here a long time and we are having good discussions with Matthew and his agent,” said Goodwin.

“He is very happy here and sees how we are trying to play. He needs to play in a team that plays to his style, getting the ball down and to his feet.

“We play to Matthew’s strengths and he appreciates that.

“He has had two good games in the league so far — but it is a long campaign and he needs to be doing that week-in, week-out to stay in the team.

“With regards the contract stuff, those discussions will be ongoing.”

Flynn Duffy, Kieran Freeman, Ross Graham, Scott McMann, Declan Glass, Archie Meekison, Chris Mochrie, Craig Sibbald, Miller Thomson, Logan Chalmers and Sadat Anaku are also out of contract at the end of this season.

Goodwin added: “There are a number of players in the squad who are going into their final year. We will reward those who deserve to be rewarded.”

Nevertheless, Goodwin is evidently a huge fan of the “maverick” forward.

And he reckons Cujdoe, who has only started nine senior games for United, will only improve with more experience, as his decision-making evolves.

Mathew Cudjoe has started the season in electric form ⚡️ How's this for a late equaliser! 🤩#cinchChamp | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/BdDO9CqjIV — SPFL (@spfl) August 14, 2023

“Any young player will improve by being in forward situations at first-team level, regularly,” continued Goodwin.

“We are working hard with him on the training ground to help him understand the position; not just when we have the ball but also when he doesn’t have it.

“He is an exciting one for the fans. All fans like to see tricky, flair players and guys who like to run at people and to take them on. If he continues to develop like he has over the last three or four months, then we are going to have a very exciting player.”

Meanwhile, Courier Sport can confirm that Logan Chalmers will be unable to face his parent club when United face Ayr United on Saturday, as per the terms of his loan switch to Somerset Park.