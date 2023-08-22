Jim Goodwin on Mathew Cudjoe contract latest as Dundee United boss sounds one note of caution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin on Mathew Cudjoe contract latest as Dundee United boss sounds one note of caution

Goodwin has emphasised that it is a long season and Cudjoe must strive for consistency.

By Alan Temple
Mathew Cudjoe salutes the Dundee United fans
Mathew Cudjoe salutes the Dundee United fans. Image: SNS

Dundee United continue to have positive dialogue with Mathew Cudjoe ahead of his deal expiring next summer, according to manager Jim Goodwin.

Cudjoe, 19, has been a shining light for the Tangerines at the start of the season, notching three goal contributions — finding the net twice and teeing up another — in two Championship games.

He was also a stand-out during United’s failed Viaplay Cup campaign.

We are having good discussions with Matthew and his agent.

Jim Goodwin

Cudjoe is one of several first-team players of of contract next summer and, in the fullness of time, the Terrors are keen to get his future tied up.

However, Goodwin has emphasised that the Ghanaian’s early promise has been a relatively brief showcase ahead of a long season.

Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe is hailed following his superb leveller.
Mathew Cudjoe is hailed following his superb leveller against Dunfermline. Image: SNS

“Cudjoe has been here a long time and we are having good discussions with Matthew and his agent,” said Goodwin.

“He is very happy here and sees how we are trying to play. He needs to play in a team that plays to his style, getting the ball down and to his feet.

“We play to Matthew’s strengths and he appreciates that.

“He has had two good games in the league so far — but it is a long campaign and he needs to be doing that week-in, week-out to stay in the team.

“With regards the contract stuff, those discussions will be ongoing.”

Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Goodwin is calm over Cudjoe’s future. Image: SNS

Flynn Duffy, Kieran Freeman, Ross Graham, Scott McMann, Declan Glass, Archie Meekison, Chris Mochrie, Craig Sibbald, Miller Thomson, Logan Chalmers and Sadat Anaku are also out of contract at the end of this season.

Goodwin added: “There are a number of players in the squad who are going into their final year. We will reward those who deserve to be rewarded.”

Robust & exciting

Nevertheless, Goodwin is evidently a huge fan of the “maverick” forward.

And he reckons Cujdoe, who has only started nine senior games for United, will only improve with more experience, as his decision-making evolves.

“Any young player will improve by being in forward situations at first-team level, regularly,” continued Goodwin.

“We are working hard with him on the training ground to help him understand the position; not just when we have the ball but also when he doesn’t have it.

“He is an exciting one for the fans. All fans like to see tricky, flair players and guys who like to run at people and to take them on. If he continues to develop like he has over the last three or four months, then we are going to have a very exciting player.”

Logan Chalmers in action for Dundee United against Spartans
Chalmers won’t line up against United on Saturday. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Courier Sport can confirm that Logan Chalmers will be unable to face his parent club when United face Ayr United on Saturday, as per the terms of his loan switch to Somerset Park.

