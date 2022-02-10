Why have energy prices been rising and what will happen next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why have energy prices been rising and what will happen next?

By Claire Warrender
February 10 2022, 12.16pm Updated: February 10 2022, 2.54pm
Post Thumbnail

Households across the UK have been warned of soaring energy bills this year.

Add that to the rising cost of living generally and people are really feeling the pinch.

Some experts have predicted the number of households in fuel poverty will triple overnight come April.

But why are gas and electricity prices so high and what’s likely to happen next?

Why are energy prices rising?

There has been a worldwide squeeze on energy supplies over the last year.

The reasons for that include a cold winter in Europe in 2020/21, which saw stored gas supplies drop.

And an increase in demand for liquefied natural gas in China has led to further shortages.

While countries across Europe have the same issues, Britain has been harder hit as it is one of the biggest users of natural gas.

Around 85% of UK homes have gas central heating.

What has happened so far?

Around 20 energy suppliers have collapsed in the UK.

This is because a cap on energy prices meant companies could not pass on higher costs to customers.

More than 3.8 million households in the UK are affected by the crisis, 1.7m of whom were with Bulb Energy.

Many people saw their fuel costs rise when their supplier collapsed and they were switched to more expensive deals with other companies.

Earlier this month, the energy regulator, Ofgem announced a 54% rise in the energy price cap.

The price cap is the maximum amount suppliers can charge customers and it is reviewed every six months.

The announcement came just three months after, 15 million households saw fuel bills rise by 12%.

What will happen next?

Another review in August is expected to take prices up even further.

And experts expect bills to keep rising until 2023.

This could plunge millions of households into fuel poverty.

Cost of living crisis: More from our series

