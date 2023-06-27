Chris Hamilton on importance of keeping Dunfermline loan stars as Pars prepare to ‘kick on’

One of the reasons for Dunfermline’s success last season was the bond among the players.

That extended out to all levels of the club and support and only grew as the season progressed.

Winning matches and taking a commanding lead at the League One summit undoubtedly fuelled the feel-good factor around KDM Group East End Park, but it started with buy-in from the players into what the new management team wanted.

For example, it was no secret that after he returned to Dundee, Sam Fisher wanted to come back to the Pars.

He switched focus to help parent club Dundee close in on the Championship title before joining up with the Dunfermline players in Benidorm and last week finalising his return.

‘Big’ signings

Similarly, Ewan Otoo and Kane Ritchie-Hosler couldn’t hide how much they’d enjoyed being part of the Pars last season and hinted that they would be open to permanent switches.

Pars vice-captain Chris Hamilton said it was “big” that all three had returned to the club on three-year contracts.

“We had a strong season last season and a strong squad,” he said. “We had a good togetherness in the squad.

“So to keep the majority of that together will be important.

Chance to build

“It gives us a chance to build on last season. We don’t need to regroup and go again, we can just try to kick on. So it’s positive.

“They’re all very good players, so it’s good to have them back and a lot of them are on long-term deals as well.”

Albeit in a tough match against difficult opposition, they all picked up where they left off on Friday.

Fisher did well when given a taste in the middle of the back three in the Pars’ opening pre-season friendly when Kyle Benedictus was replaced at half-time.

Otoo was awarded the Pars man of the match and Ritchie-Hosler showed flashes of his capabilities.

On to Cove Rangers

They are now preparing along with the rest of the squad for Wednesday night’s trip to Cove Rangers for their next warm-up fixture of the 2023/24 season.

Pars boss James McPake said all his players came through Friday’s game unscathed, after taking a bit of a risk with the match.

“I thought Ewan especially, there were times in that game where he was beaten or pressed but it was just the way he was stepping in,” said McPake.

“You can see that he is used to that, even when he is tired – it is maybe something from coming through at Celtic.

“It is maybe something that we need to not teach but get our players to believe in.

“Playing under pressure, Ewan has been used to that since he was eight years old at Celtic.

“I don’t mean pressure of crowds but just not dismissing the ball stepping in.”