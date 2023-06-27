Chris Hamilton on importance of keeping Dunfermline loan stars as Pars prepare to ‘kick on’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Chris Hamilton on importance of keeping Dunfermline loan stars as Pars prepare to ‘kick on’

The vice-captain said it is "big" for the club to bring back Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Sam Fisher and Ewan Otoo after impressive loan spells.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton played the full 90 minutes versus St Pauli. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton played the full 90 minutes versus St Pauli. Image: SNS.

One of the reasons for Dunfermline’s success last season was the bond among the players.

That extended out to all levels of the club and support and only grew as the season progressed.

Winning matches and taking a commanding lead at the League One summit undoubtedly fuelled the feel-good factor around KDM Group East End Park, but it started with buy-in from the players into what the new management team wanted.

For example, it was no secret that after he returned to Dundee, Sam Fisher wanted to come back to the Pars.

Sam Fisher with his Dunfermline team-mates during pre-season training. Image: Craig Brown.

He switched focus to help parent club Dundee close in on the Championship title before joining up with the Dunfermline players in Benidorm and last week finalising his return.

‘Big’ signings

Similarly, Ewan Otoo and Kane Ritchie-Hosler couldn’t hide how much they’d enjoyed being part of the Pars last season and hinted that they would be open to permanent switches.

Pars vice-captain Chris Hamilton said it was “big” that all three had returned to the club on three-year contracts.

Chris Hamilton said James McPake’s pre-season has been ‘tough’ so far. Image: Craig Brown.

“We had a strong season last season and a strong squad,” he said. “We had a good togetherness in the squad.

“So to keep the majority of that together will be important.

Chance to build

“It gives us a chance to build on last season. We don’t need to regroup and go again, we can just try to kick on. So it’s positive.

“They’re all very good players, so it’s good to have them back and a lot of them are on long-term deals as well.”

Albeit in a tough match against difficult opposition, they all picked up where they left off on Friday.

Fisher did well when given a taste in the middle of the back three in the Pars’ opening pre-season friendly when Kyle Benedictus was replaced at half-time.

Otoo was awarded the Pars man of the match and Ritchie-Hosler showed flashes of his capabilities.

On to Cove Rangers

They are now preparing along with the rest of the squad for Wednesday night’s trip to Cove Rangers for their next warm-up fixture of the 2023/24 season.

Pars boss James McPake said all his players came through Friday’s game unscathed, after taking a bit of a risk with the match.

“I thought Ewan especially, there were times in that game where he was beaten or pressed but it was just the way he was stepping in,” said McPake.

James McPake is preparing his side to take on Cove Rangers. Image: Craig Brown.

“You can see that he is used to that, even when he is tired – it is maybe something from coming through at Celtic.

“It is maybe something that we need to not teach but get our players to believe in.

“Playing under pressure, Ewan has been used to that since he was eight years old at Celtic.

“I don’t mean pressure of crowds but just not dismissing the ball stepping in.”

More from The Courier

McDonald received 12 years at Glasgow High Court.
'Depraved' high-risk child rapist from Forfar jailed for 12 years
Lewis Capaldi at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Lewis Capaldi's Perth and Dunfermline gigs cancelled as star takes break from performing
Fight outside Arbroath McDonald's
Watch mass brawl outside Arbroath McDonald's as police launch probe
Lower College Hall at St Andrews University
Why new study says St Andrews University is best value for money in the…
Smith raped the youngster at the at the sports pavilion on Riverside Drive.
Dundee man raped child at waterfront landmark
Kevin McDonald in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Kevin McDonald opens up on ‘shocking’ Dundee United outings as ex-Dundee and Scotland star…
Fife SNP MP at centre of 'plot' to oust him will quit at next…
Robin Bell plays the organ at Caird Hall which is celebrating its centenary year this year.
Caird Hall Organ celebrates centenary year
The car on its roof on the A921 between Aberdour and Burntisland.
Car flips in crash on Fife road
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's opening pre-season fixture will give clues to Tony Docherty approach at…