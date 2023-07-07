Craig Wighton reveals reasons for tougher Dunfermline pre-season ahead of Hearts reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Craig Wighton reveals reasons for tougher Dunfermline pre-season ahead of Hearts reunion

Last season's top scorer explains why there has been a step up in quality of opposition for the Pars this summer.

By Craig Cairns
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.

Last summer’s pre-season for Dunfermline was about bringing back a winning mentality.

A gradual build-up in opposition saw the Pars lose just one of their warm-up fixtures – a 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock.

This year has been a bit more unusual.

Besides starting with an early match versus second-tier German opposition, Dunfermline have scheduled back-to-back games versus Premiership outfits.

After hosting St Johnstone midweek, KDM Group East End Park is now being prepared for the visit of Hearts on Sunday.

The Pars have also taken on Cove Rangers this pre-season and will finish with a trip to Alloa Athletic on Tuesday.

Tougher tests for the Pars

The step up in quality from last year’s warm-up fixtures reflects the rise in quality they will face after being promoted to the Championship.

“Last year we were on the back of a bad season and the manager [James McPake] wanted to build confidence and winning mentality,” said Pars striker Craig Wighton.

Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline on Tuesday. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline on Tuesday. Image: Craig Brown.

“We have that within the group so he wants to test us with these games.

“We have shown that we can compete at that level and Sunday will be the exact same – another good test and a game that you want to be playing in.

Visible improvement from Dunfermline Athletic

“I think you can see that from the St Pauli game – we had only been back a few days so the boys were a bit leggy.

“From then to now you can see that we have worked hard in training. It has been tough but it is paying off.

Dave Mackay and James McPake put the Dunfermline players through their paces. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay and James McPake put the Dunfermline players through their paces. Image: Craig Brown.

“In a lot of games last year we scored late on or we were going right to the end and I think that played a big part in a few games last year so it is something that the manager and Dave are big on.

“It was up to us to go away, work hard, we have done that and we are starting to get a bit sharper as well. The quality will come the sharper we get.”

Hard work doesn’t stop for Craig Wighton and Dunfermline Athletic F.C.

After netting his first goal of pre-season in the midweek draw with St Johnstone, Wighton now is looking forward to Dunfermline hosting his former side Hearts on Sunday.

“It will be good, I’m sure they will bring a big crowd so it will be another good test for us,” said last season’s 20-goal hero.

Craig Wighton with his Pars team-mates after scoring versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton with his Pars team-mates after scoring versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.

“They are a good side and that’s who we want to be playing against – week in, week out – sides like St Johnstone and Hearts.

“It is good to get that insight into where we want to be. It is going to be a hard season and we will need to keep working hard.”

More from The Courier

Craig Wighton reveals reasons for tougher Dunfermline pre-season ahead of Hearts reunion
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United right to take studied approach in transfer market while Dundee…
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
SNP's Stephen Flynn will stay in Westminster despite attacks from 'dregs of society'
Keith Watson spent five years at Ross County before moving to Raith. Images: SNS and StatsBomb.
Scout Report: Where Raith Rovers new boy Keith Watson ranks high compared to Premiership…
Drug deaths in Dundee remain high.
Sir Keir Starmer faces international pressure to ease drug laws in Scotland if he…
Seb Ross (left) is keen to make an impact at Forfar after signing a one-year deal.
Seb Ross: I was the happiest man in Aberdeen when I heard Ray McKinnon…
Barry Road in Carnoustie.
Windows smashed after stones 'deliberately' lobbed at two homes in Carnoustie
The beach at Lunan Bay.
Around 100 dead birds in Angus spark fears of new avian flu outbreak
Kenan Dunnwald-Turan can't wait to get started at Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
New Arbroath striker Kenan Dunnwald-Turan reveals the story behind No 62 shirt number as…
Chickens
Aberfeldy gamekeeper's plea to dog owners after 12 chickens killed
Keptie Road in Arbroath.
Boy, 12, fled after being approached by man in Arbroath