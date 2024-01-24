From Cheltenham to Chennai: Where are the 13 departed Dundee United players who crashed to relegation last term?

Atop the Championship and pressing for an immediate return to the top-flight, Dundee United are determined to put the trauma of last season’s relegation firmly in the rear view mirror.

The same can be said for the players who exited Tannadice in the aftermath of the dismal campaign.

From Chennai to Cheltenham; Boston to Belgium – the former Tangerines have gone far and wide, enjoying varying degrees of success.

Here, Courier Sport examines the subsequent fortunes of the departed class of 2022/23.

1 – Loick Ayina (Huddersfield Town)

Through no fault of his own, Ayina arrived on loan from Huddersfield to a somewhat lukewarm reception last January, purely because of the club’s failure to secure a striker, midfielder, or goalkeeper on deadline day.

The young centre-half was raw and inexperienced, but boasted self-confidence and physicality in abundance. As such, performances were hit and miss in his 13 outings for the Terrors.

Ayina has since made his Championship debut for Huddersfield this season.

2 – Aziz Behich (Melbourne City)

The former PSV Eindhoven and Bursaspor defender was one of the few success stories, comparatively speaking, for United last term and was never likely to remain at Tannadice.

A mixture of footballing, financial and personal reasons meant that Behich’s return Down Under was the best outcome for all parties, and he joined domestic giants Melbourne City.

Behich, 33, has played 16 games for City, scoring once and teeing up another two.

He is currently on international duty with Australia as he bids to win the Asian Cup with the Socceroos, mere months after being relegated from the Premiership.

3 – Arnaud Djoum (Union St Gilloise “B”)

Djoum was released by mutual consent following eight months at Tannadice.

Penning a two-year deal in October 2022, he went on to play just 17 games for the club and was a shadow of the man who previously starred for Hearts.

The Cameroon international joined the U23 side of Union St Gilloise as an overage player, plying his trade in the fourth tier of Belgian football.

4 – Ryan Edwards (Chennaiyin)

Edwards, 30, was tempted on an Indian adventure by former Tannadice striker Owen Coyle, with the veteran manager snapping up the experienced centre-back for Chennaiyin.

Just like his time at United – where he played 112 times – Edwards was made club captain.

Edwards has enjoyed 14 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

Chennaiyin currently occupy seventh spot in the Indian Super League.

5 – Carljohan Eriksson (FC Nordsjælland)

Although he briefly displaced Mark Birighitti between the sticks during the first half of the season, Eriksson was keen to secure a switch after losing his spot back to the Aussie keeper.

The Finland international joined Nordsjælland on loan last January and, despite playing second fiddle to experienced custodian Andre Hansen, Eriksson did enough to earn a permanent move.

He played the full match as Nordsjælland secured a famous 6-1 Europa Conference League win over Fenerbahce in November 2023.

6 – Steven Fletcher (Wrexham)

From Hilltown to Hollywood, Steven Fletcher was persuaded to join the Wrexham revolution following a personal call from movie megastar Ryan Reynolds.

Now 36 years of age, the former Scotland international has illustrated that he still has plenty left in the tank, finding the net six times in 16 outings for the Welsh side.

Wrexham are currently second in League Two and, having endured the misery of relegation with United, hopes to enjoy the ecstasy of promotion come May.

7 – Ian Harkes (New England Revolution)

Following his Tangerines’ exit, Harkes followed in his family footsteps.

The experienced midfielder joined New England Revolution and went on to play 13 times – scoring twice – as the Revs finished fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference, subsequently losing out to Philadelphia in the playoffs.

He became the second generation to play for the club, with his father John having represented them between 1999 and 2001.

8 – Dylan Levitt (Hibernian)

Given his undoubted talent and reasonable market value, it was little surprise to see Dylan Levitt depart Tannadice following a campaign that failed to live up to his previous season on loan at United.

With the Wales international keen to continue his career in the top-flight, Hibernian paid a six-figure fee for the classy midfielder.

While an Easter Road regular, Levitt is yet to hit top gear with the Hibees, contributing one assist in 21 appearances.

9 – Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen)

Aberdeen were reported suitors for McGrath when he was available on loan from Wigan Athletic in 2022, with the Ireland international opting instead to link up with the Tangerines.

A year later, the Dons got their man.

McGrath, who scored nine goals in 41 games for United, was released by the Latics last summer and penned a two-year contract with the Pittodrie outfit.

He has already rippled the net seven times for Barry Robson’s side.

10 – Charlie Mulgrew (Unattached)

Despite it becoming quickly apparent that Mulgrew would be surplus to requirements in United’s bid to escape the Championship, the former Celtic and Scotland star’s departure was protracted.

Following two years and 75 outings for United, he left the club by mutual consent on August 4.

Now focusing on coaching after hanging up his boots, Mulgrew was linked with the managerial vacancy at Ayr United prior to Scott Brown landing the role.

11 – Ilmari Niskanen (Exeter City)

Niskanen described relegation as “the most difficult week of my career”.

And, with the Finland international one of several players on Premiership salaries and his place in the starting 11 far from assured, United were amenable to his exit.

Exeter City boss – and former Scotland international – Gary Caldwell paid a fee for the tireless wing-back.

Niskanen has played 17 times for the Grecians, who are currently 19th in League One.

12 – Peter Pawlett (Peterhead)

Pawlett departed Tannadice after four-and-a-half years and 111 appearances, albeit his time in Tayside was latterly plagued by persistent injury issues.

He remained without a club during the first half of this season but was tempted to have a first crack at part-time football by title-chasing Peterhead earlier this month.

The former Aberdeen ace has enjoyed three outings for the Blue Toon, who currently sit second in League Two – a distant 16 points behind Stenhousemuir.

13 – Liam Smith (Cheltenham Town)

Smith, 27, has embraced his first ever crack at English football.

Having spent his entire career in Scotland with Hearts, St Mirren and United, the defender backed himself by going on trial with the Robins last summer.

And he earned a one-year contract with Cheltenham, subsequently becoming a regular in League One.

Smith has played 15 times for Darrell Clarke’s side.