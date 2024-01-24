From Cheltenham to Chennai: Where are the 13 departed Dundee United players who crashed to relegation last term?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

From Cheltenham to Chennai: Where are the 13 departed Dundee United players who crashed to relegation last term?

Courier Sport examines the fortunes of the senior pros who left United in the aftermath of the drop.

Dundee United players Aziz Behich, Ian Harkes, Steven Fletcher and Ilmari Niskanen
Aziz Behich, Ian Harkes, Steven Fletcher and Ilmari Niskanen (left to right) were among the Dundee United players to take their leave. Images: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Atop the Championship and pressing for an immediate return to the top-flight, Dundee United are determined to put the trauma of last season’s relegation firmly in the rear view mirror.

The same can be said for the players who exited Tannadice in the aftermath of the dismal campaign.

From Chennai to Cheltenham; Boston to Belgium –  the former Tangerines have gone far and wide, enjoying varying degrees of success.

Steven Fletcher, since departed, laments Dundee United's relegation
Steven Fletcher, since departed, laments Dundee United’s relegation. Image: SNS

Here, Courier Sport examines the subsequent fortunes of the departed class of 2022/23.

1 – Loick Ayina (Huddersfield Town)

Through no fault of his own, Ayina arrived on loan from Huddersfield to a somewhat lukewarm reception last January, purely because of the club’s failure to secure a striker, midfielder, or goalkeeper on deadline day.

The young centre-half was raw and inexperienced, but boasted self-confidence and physicality in abundance. As such, performances were hit and miss in his 13 outings for the Terrors.

Ayina has since made his Championship debut for Huddersfield this season.

2 – Aziz Behich (Melbourne City)

The former PSV Eindhoven and Bursaspor defender was one of the few success stories, comparatively speaking, for United last term and was never likely to remain at Tannadice.

Aziz Behich clashes with Lionel Messi at the Qatar World Cup, with Jason Cummings looking on.
Aziz Behich clashes with Lionel Messi at the Qatar World Cup, with Jason Cummings looking on. Image: Shutterstock.

A mixture of footballing, financial and personal reasons meant that Behich’s return Down Under was the best outcome for all parties, and he joined domestic giants Melbourne City.

Behich, 33, has played 16 games for City, scoring once and teeing up another two.

He is currently on international duty with Australia as he bids to win the Asian Cup with the Socceroos, mere months after being relegated from the Premiership.

3 – Arnaud Djoum (Union St Gilloise “B”)

Djoum was released by mutual consent following eight months at Tannadice.

Arnaud Djoum after joining Union St Gilloise B
Arnaud Djoum has returned to his country of birth. Image: Union St Gilloise

Penning a two-year deal in October 2022, he went on to play just 17 games for the club and was a shadow of the man who previously starred for Hearts.

The Cameroon international joined the U23 side of Union St Gilloise as an overage player, plying his trade in the fourth tier of Belgian football.

4 – Ryan Edwards (Chennaiyin)

Edwards, 30, was tempted on an Indian adventure by former Tannadice striker Owen Coyle, with the veteran manager snapping up the experienced centre-back for Chennaiyin.

Just like his time at United – where he played 112 times – Edwards was made club captain.

Former Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards pictured outside Tannadice
Former skipper Ryan Edwards was among a swathe of players to depart the club last summer. Image: SNS

Edwards has enjoyed 14 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

Chennaiyin currently occupy seventh spot in the Indian Super League.

5 – Carljohan Eriksson (FC Nordsjælland)

Although he briefly displaced Mark Birighitti between the sticks during the first half of the season, Eriksson was keen to secure a switch after losing his spot back to the Aussie keeper.

The Finland international joined Nordsjælland on loan last January and, despite playing second fiddle to experienced custodian Andre Hansen, Eriksson did enough to earn a permanent move.

He played the full match as Nordsjælland secured a famous 6-1 Europa Conference League win over Fenerbahce in November 2023.

6 – Steven Fletcher (Wrexham)

From Hilltown to Hollywood, Steven Fletcher was persuaded to join the Wrexham revolution following a personal call from movie megastar Ryan Reynolds.

Steven Fletcher celebrates an early opener against St MIrren with Peter Pawlett
Steven Fletcher celebrates an early opener against St MIrren with Peter Pawlett. Image: SNS

Now 36 years of age, the former Scotland international has illustrated that he still has plenty left in the tank, finding the net six times in 16 outings for the Welsh side.

Wrexham are currently second in League Two and, having endured the misery of relegation with United, hopes to enjoy the ecstasy of promotion come May.

7 – Ian Harkes (New England Revolution)

Following his Tangerines’ exit, Harkes followed in his family footsteps.

The experienced midfielder joined New England Revolution and went on to play 13 times – scoring twice – as the Revs finished fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference, subsequently losing out to Philadelphia in the playoffs.

He became the second generation to play for the club, with his father John having represented them between 1999 and 2001.

8 – Dylan Levitt (Hibernian)

Given his undoubted talent and reasonable market value, it was little surprise to see Dylan Levitt depart Tannadice following a campaign that failed to live up to his previous season on loan at United.

Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt was unveiled by Hibs. Image: Hibernian FC

With the Wales international keen to continue his career in the top-flight, Hibernian paid a six-figure fee for the classy midfielder.

While an Easter Road regular, Levitt is yet to hit top gear with the Hibees, contributing one assist in 21 appearances.

9 – Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen)

Aberdeen were reported suitors for McGrath when he was available on loan from Wigan Athletic in 2022, with the Ireland international opting instead to link up with the Tangerines.

A year later, the Dons got their man.

Jamie McGrath after netting a penalty against Hibs for Dundee United
Jamie McGrath wheels away. Image: SNS

McGrath, who scored nine goals in 41 games for United, was released by the Latics last summer and penned a two-year contract with the Pittodrie outfit.

He has already rippled the net seven times for Barry Robson’s side.

10 – Charlie Mulgrew (Unattached)

Despite it becoming quickly apparent that Mulgrew would be surplus to requirements in United’s bid to escape the Championship, the former Celtic and Scotland star’s departure was protracted.

Following two years and 75 outings for United, he left the club by mutual consent on August 4.

Now focusing on coaching after hanging up his boots, Mulgrew was linked with the managerial vacancy at Ayr United prior to Scott Brown landing the role.

11 – Ilmari Niskanen (Exeter City)

Niskanen described relegation as “the most difficult week of my career”.

And, with the Finland international one of several players on Premiership salaries and his place in the starting 11 far from assured, United were amenable to his exit.

A gutted Ilmari Niskanen
A gutted Niskanen. Image: SNS

Exeter City boss – and former Scotland international – Gary Caldwell paid a fee for the tireless wing-back.

Niskanen has played 17 times for the Grecians, who are currently 19th in League One.

12 – Peter Pawlett (Peterhead)

Pawlett departed Tannadice after four-and-a-half years and 111 appearances, albeit his time in Tayside was latterly plagued by persistent injury issues.

He remained without a club during the first half of this season but was tempted to have a first crack at part-time football by title-chasing Peterhead earlier this month.

The former Aberdeen ace has enjoyed three outings for the Blue Toon, who currently sit second in League Two – a distant 16 points behind Stenhousemuir.

13 – Liam Smith (Cheltenham Town)

Smith, 27, has embraced his first ever crack at English football.

Having spent his entire career in Scotland with Hearts, St Mirren and United, the defender backed himself by going on trial with the Robins last summer.

Liam Smith in action in United's 7-0 defeat at AZ Alkmaar
Liam Smith in action in United’s 7-0 defeat at AZ Alkmaar. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson

And he earned a one-year contract with Cheltenham, subsequently becoming a regular in League One.

Smith has played 15 times for Darrell Clarke’s side.

More from Dundee United

Former Dundee United kid Adam Hutchinson, now at Forfar, tussles with Hibs' Elie Youan. Image: SNS.
Adam Hutchinson reveals Dundee United exit reason as Forfar star targets alternative route to…
Pablo Ganet, at AFCON and as a Dundee United trialist
Watch as forgotten Dundee United trialist lights up AFCON with stunning strike
Ollie Denham: Dundee United loan spell has come to an end. Image: SNS
Ollie Denham leaves Dundee United as Cardiff City defender's loan stay scrapped
Dundee United striker Tony Watt
Tony Watt in 'best football I’ve played' assertion as Dundee United ace declares: '30…
Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
LEE WILKIE: Why it was a good weekend off for Dundee United - and…
Left to right, Dundee United players Mathew Cudjoe, Kevin Holt, Louis Moult and Scott McMann
Every Dundee United player out of contract this summer as Jim Goodwin makes new…
Ruairidh Adams, right, in United training
The Dundee United kid relishing one of the biggest jobs in the SPFL –…
Mark Birighitti during the Dundee United warm-up
Dundee United outcast Mark Birighitti joins Premiership outfit on loan
Ryan Gauld in action for Vancouver Whitecaps
Why Ryan Gauld axed social media apps as ex-Dundee United ace opens up on…
Flynn Duffy in action for Dundee United
Dundee United prospect Flynn Duffy makes League Two switch and links up with Tannadice…

Conversation