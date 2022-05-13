Entries open for Courier Business Awards 2022 – don’t miss your chance to shine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entries open for Courier Business Awards 2022 – don’t miss your chance to shine

By In partnership with Courier Business Awards
May 13 2022, 5.55am Updated: May 13 2022, 11.01am
Entries are now open for the Courier Business Awards 2022.

Our gala awards, being held for the ninth year in association with Henderson Loggie, celebrate the achievements of companies operating in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire.

There are so many quality companies to be proud of in this area and our awards ceremony is one of the highlights in the Scottish business calendar.

We know trading conditions are tough at the moment. Many business are still recovering from the impact of Covid-19 and grappling with higher costs for energy, staff and materials.

But every year we are astounded by the many examples of local businesses and entrepreneurs adapting to overcome the challenges that come their way.

Last year’s Business of the Year winner, Hutchison Technologies, is a great example of this.

Normally the Dundee business provides audio visual systems in the hospitality, health and fitness and retail sectors – all of which were badly impacted by the pandemic.

So, the company took the brave decision to change direction to work with its suppliers in China to provide PPE and saw its revenues increase instead of diminish.

Firms urged to put forward Courier Business Awards entries

David Clegg, editor of The Courier, said: “The determination and ingenuity of companies in Tayside and Fife to survive and thrive is remarkable.

“We want to celebrate success and showcase the best of our business community and I would urge firms across Tayside and Fife to put themselves forward.

The Courier editor David Clegg
The Courier editor David Clegg on stage at the Courier Business Awards.

“I look forward to being impressed and inspired by the entries.”

Last year almost 500 guests attended our black-tie ceremony in a purpose-built marquee in the grounds of Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

This year’s event takes place on October 29.

New categories this year

The awards are free to enter and cover a wide range of categories including service, innovation, social media, family and technology.

There is a category for any business, big or small, and multiple entries are allowed.

This year there is a new category to reflect the ongoing economic challenges – resilience and recovery.

Also for the first time this year is the Transition to Net Zero award – for firms working in the field of sustainability or who are working on reducing their environmental impact.

In addition to the 14 categories that can be entered, the judges will select an overall Business of the Year and also the winner of our Outstanding Contribution award.

This year’s judging panel

This year’s judging panel will be chaired by Liz Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

Among the other judges will be David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson Media; and Elaine Maddison, chief executive of Brightsolid.

The deadline for entries is July 17.

Mr Smith said: “Now in its ninth year, the Courier Business Awards continues to showcase the best of the best in Courier Country.

“The awards are a brilliant platform for businesses to showcase their success and share their stories.

“There are so many amazing businesses in this area, some new, some well-established and everything in between. I encourage you all to enter and be part of these fantastic awards.”

On Thursday Henderson Loggie hosted a Winners’ Dinner for last year’s champions at the firm’s Dundee office.

The awards are free to enter at our dedicated website and submissions should only take a short time to complete. To take part visit thecourierbusinessawards.com

The Courier Business Award 2022 categories

Apprentice
Business Leader
Community
Family
Independent Retail
Innovation
Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality
Resilience and Recovery
Service
Small Business
Social Media
Technology
Transition to Net Zero
Young Business

