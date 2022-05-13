Entries open for Courier Business Awards 2022 – don’t miss your chance to shine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Entries are now open for the Courier Business Awards 2022.

Our gala awards, being held for the ninth year in association with Henderson Loggie, celebrate the achievements of companies operating in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire.

There are so many quality companies to be proud of in this area and our awards ceremony is one of the highlights in the Scottish business calendar.

We know trading conditions are tough at the moment. Many business are still recovering from the impact of Covid-19 and grappling with higher costs for energy, staff and materials.

But every year we are astounded by the many examples of local businesses and entrepreneurs adapting to overcome the challenges that come their way.

Last year’s Business of the Year winner, Hutchison Technologies, is a great example of this.

Normally the Dundee business provides audio visual systems in the hospitality, health and fitness and retail sectors – all of which were badly impacted by the pandemic.

So, the company took the brave decision to change direction to work with its suppliers in China to provide PPE and saw its revenues increase instead of diminish.

Firms urged to put forward Courier Business Awards entries

David Clegg, editor of The Courier, said: “The determination and ingenuity of companies in Tayside and Fife to survive and thrive is remarkable.

“We want to celebrate success and showcase the best of our business community and I would urge firms across Tayside and Fife to put themselves forward.

“I look forward to being impressed and inspired by the entries.”

Last year almost 500 guests attended our black-tie ceremony in a purpose-built marquee in the grounds of Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

This year’s event takes place on October 29.

New categories this year

The awards are free to enter and cover a wide range of categories including service, innovation, social media, family and technology.

There is a category for any business, big or small, and multiple entries are allowed.

This year there is a new category to reflect the ongoing economic challenges – resilience and recovery.

Also for the first time this year is the Transition to Net Zero award – for firms working in the field of sustainability or who are working on reducing their environmental impact.

In addition to the 14 categories that can be entered, the judges will select an overall Business of the Year and also the winner of our Outstanding Contribution award.

This year’s judging panel

This year’s judging panel will be chaired by Liz Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

Among the other judges will be David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson Media; and Elaine Maddison, chief executive of Brightsolid.

The deadline for entries is July 17.

Mr Smith said: “Now in its ninth year, the Courier Business Awards continues to showcase the best of the best in Courier Country.

“The awards are a brilliant platform for businesses to showcase their success and share their stories.

“There are so many amazing businesses in this area, some new, some well-established and everything in between. I encourage you all to enter and be part of these fantastic awards.”

On Thursday Henderson Loggie hosted a Winners’ Dinner for last year’s champions at the firm’s Dundee office.

The awards are free to enter at our dedicated website and submissions should only take a short time to complete. To take part visit thecourierbusinessawards.com

The Courier Business Award 2022 categories

Apprentice

Business Leader

Community

Family

Independent Retail

Innovation

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality

Resilience and Recovery

Service

Small Business

Social Media

Technology

Transition to Net Zero

Young Business