Fife man accused of rape ‘attacked victim when she was pregnant’ trial told

A woman has told a jury that the man accused of raping her attacked her while she was pregnant.

The 35-year-old stated Aaron Bell, 37, pinned her to a freezer door and held her by the throat at a property in Glenrothes, Fife, in 2007.

She claimed the attack started after she failed to get through to a competition phone number Bell had given her.

Bell is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow accused of assaulting the woman to her injury between August 2007 and July 2019.

He is also alleged to have raped the woman between July 6 and 7 2019 also at the property in Glenrothes.

Row over competition number

Prosecutors claim Bell lay on top of her, punched her, pinned her down and put his hand over her mouth before committing the act.

The woman told jurors in evidence that Bell had initially called her from his mother’s house in regards to a competition on a radio or TV show.

She said: “He told me to take a note of the number and I obviously noted it down wrong or misheard him.

“He asked me to phone but I couldn’t get through.”

Prosecutor Euan Cameron asked what happened after that.

The witness replied: “He flew into a rage, I had seen him angry but never like that before.

“He became aggressive, shouting and screaming and I backed off into the kitchen.

“That’s the worst thing I could have done as it was a dead end.”

Claims of violence

She told the trial: “He grabbed me by the throat and pinned me to the freezer door but didn’t restrict my breathing.”

Mr Cameron asked when she thought the attack took place.

The woman replied: “I don’t know the exact date but it happened while I was pregnant between June and August 2007.”

She said Bell became calm but stated there were other instances in which he was violent towards her.

This included allegations that Bell sat on her, put his arm round her and held her.

She added: “For the first couple of years, I thought I did something wrong.

“He told me and I believed him as I didn’t have any other experiences, I didn’t have anyone to talk to to find out if it was normal.

“I didn’t know, I just thought it was normal.”

The woman claimed Bell told “lies” about her to her family and friends in front of her.

Bell, of Glenrothes, denies the charges.

The trial continues on Monday before Judge Tom Hughes.