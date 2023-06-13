Mum’s tribute to Perth ‘party animal’ who privately battled mental health struggles

A Perth mum has told how her “party animal” son privately battled mental health struggles after he was found dead aged 36.

Craig Taylor died at his home in the city last Friday.

Mum Jackie Taylor says although he enjoyed an active social life, he kept many of his struggles hidden from family and friends.

She is now speaking out about her son’s mental health battle in a bid to support and guide other families who may be facing similar issues.

‘We didn’t realise how troubled Craig was’

Jackie told The Courier: “We knew Craig had his worries and concerns but we just didn’t realise how troubled he was.

“He had family and relationship issues but we thought he was coping.

“One of his biggest regrets was that he was not seeing his son, but there were other things going on that we know were worrying him.

“However, I never thought he was going to do this.”

Jackie says Craig attempted suicide a couple of years ago, but “promised me he would never do anything like that ever again”.

She saw her son – known to many as Tails – the day before he died, and now believes that was him saying goodbye to his family, even if they did not realise it at the time.

She said: “A few of us met him for coffee and a close friend had also been with him the night before.

“I just honestly believe that this wasn’t Craig’s time. He was born at the wrong time and he did not fit into this world.

“Craig loved to party and he loved music and he loved to have fun.

‘You never know what’s going on inside’

“He was always the life and soul of the party and he always made an impression, but he could also be very chilled and laid back – he could even have attitude sometimes.

“Sadly, though, you never really know what’s going on inside with people when mental illness strikes.”

Jackie says she would urge other families to speak to their loved ones about life – even if they seem OK.

She added: “I knew Craig was in difficulty – I just didn’t know how badly.”

Since Craig’s death, a fundraising page has been set up to support his family.

A celebration of his life will be held at Perth Crematorium on June 21, when mourners are being asked to dress as if they were going to a party – or to wear a onesie.

Donations will be taken in aid of The Lighthouse Perth, a suicide, self harm and crisis support group.

Along with Jackie, Craig is survived by his dad Scott, brother Sam and brother-in-law John.