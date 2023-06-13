Mum’s tribute to Perth ‘party animal’ who privately battled mental health struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Mum’s tribute to Perth ‘party animal’ who privately battled mental health struggles

Craig Taylor, 36, took his own life at home last week.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Craig Taylor with his mum Jackie
Craig Taylor with his mum Jackie. Image: Jackie Taylor

A Perth mum has told how her “party animal” son privately battled mental health struggles after he was found dead aged 36.

Craig Taylor died at his home in the city last Friday.

Mum Jackie Taylor says although he enjoyed an active social life, he kept many of his struggles hidden from family and friends.

She is now speaking out about her son’s mental health battle in a bid to support and guide other families who may be facing similar issues.

‘We didn’t realise how troubled Craig was’

Jackie told The Courier: “We knew Craig had his worries and concerns but we just didn’t realise how troubled he was.

“He had family and relationship issues but we thought he was coping.

“One of his biggest regrets was that he was not seeing his son, but there were other things going on that we know were worrying him.

“However, I never thought he was going to do this.”

Craig Taylor dancing with face paint on
Craig loved to party. Image: Jackie Taylor

Jackie says Craig attempted suicide a couple of years ago, but “promised me he would never do anything like that ever again”.

She saw her son – known to many as Tails – the day before he died, and now believes that was him saying goodbye to his family, even if they did not realise it at the time.

She said: “A few of us met him for coffee and a close friend had also been with him the night before.

“I just honestly believe that this wasn’t Craig’s time. He was born at the wrong time and he did not fit into this world.

“Craig loved to party and he loved music and he loved to have fun.

‘You never know what’s going on inside’

“He was always the life and soul of the party and he always made an impression, but he could also be very chilled and laid back – he could even have attitude sometimes.

“Sadly, though, you never really know what’s going on inside with people when mental illness strikes.”

Jackie says she would urge other families to speak to their loved ones about life – even if they seem OK.

She added: “I knew Craig was in difficulty – I just didn’t know how badly.”

A selfie of Craig Taylor
Craig will be remembered at a service on June 21. Image: Jackie Taylor

Since Craig’s death, a fundraising page has been set up to support his family.

A celebration of his life will be held at Perth Crematorium on June 21, when mourners are being asked to dress as if they were going to a party – or to wear a onesie.

Donations will be taken in aid of The Lighthouse Perth, a suicide, self harm and crisis support group.

Along with Jackie, Craig is survived by his dad Scott, brother Sam and brother-in-law John.

  • If you are struggling with your mental health, or any of the issues discussed in this article, you can call Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

